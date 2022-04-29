What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

MDOT Opens Seasonal Roadside Parks

The Michigan Department of Transportation has now opened the majority of its seasonal roadside parks in Michigan.

MDOT runs 85 parks that are seasonal.

Drinking water at the parks is not expected to be turned on until sometime next month, after testing and treatment of the parks water systems is completed.

Some roadside parks in the upper peninsula have still not opened yet, due to weather conditions.

For a complete map of roadside parks click here .

‘Friends’ Themed House Up for Sale in Ohio

Have you always wanted to hang out in Monica Geller’s apartment from the show ‘Friends’ ? Well now you have the chance, kind of.

One homeowner in Ohio has put their ‘Friends’ themed house up for sale on Zillow, and it also currently serves as an Airbnb rental.

The three-bedroom and one-bathroom home was fully renovated to replicate Monica’s iconic apartment.

From the purple walls, to the brick in the kitchen, ‘Friends’ fans can get the feel they’re right on an episode.

The show ran for 235 episodes over 10 seasons between 1994 to 2004.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.