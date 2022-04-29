ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton & Fulham join race to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southampton, Fulham, Celtic and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers this...

