Fargo, ND

One in custody, two on the run after stolen car crash in S. Fargo

By Jaycie Dodd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One young man is facing charges and two other suspects are still on the run after a car...

KFYR-TV

Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men were injured, one seriously after a multi-county chase Saturday night. A Minot Police officer tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly but the driver fled. Ward County deputies eventually took over. The man then drove on Highway 83 into McLean County where...
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Western Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
LYND, MN
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday. According to Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing North Dakota woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

A silver alert issued Wednesday by Cass County, North Dakota authorities has been canceled after a 69-year-old woman with dementia was located. The sheriff's office said Beverly Ann Battagler left her residence in the town of Hunter between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities don't know which direction she was traveling, but said she was believed to be driving a 2005 white Dodge Grand Caravan with North Dakota license plates 482-AYT.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN

