ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans put on a NBA playoff show that Zion Williamson can’t resist

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2TUc_0fO0yJp600

This is how commissioner Adam Silver must have envisioned it the night of the Zion Williamson draft in 2019, when the Duke superstar officially became a New Orleans Pelican.

A packed house at Smoothie Center sounding as loud as the Superdome next door.

Red-clad Pelicans fans chanting “De-fense” in a taut playoff series against the defending Western Conference champions, ironically led by former New Orleans draft pick Chris Paul. A Game 6 that came down to the final minute.

It all happened on a crazy, historic evening in the Big Easy when basketball – not football – was king. Except Williamson was on the bench in a black sweatsuit, a spectator now officially missing all of his third season.

A New Orleans campaign played without Williamson ended with a heartbreaking 115-109 loss to Phoenix on Thursday night . The No. 1 seeded Suns ousted the long shot Pelicans, but only because of Paul’s never-seen-before-in-the-playoffs 14-for-14, eight-assist, 33-point masterpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqqlW_0fO0yJp600
Zion Williamson before the Pelicans playoff game against the Suns.
AP

Phoenix put the Pelicans into the offseason but not without New Orleans stamping itself as a Western Conference threat for years to come with an array of intriguing young and veteran pieces.

Imagine when the explosive Williamson comes back next season healthy alongside bullish center Jonas Valančiūnas and two studs in Brandon Ingram and shooting guard CJ McCollum.

“Looks like we’ll be in a lot of postseasons,’’ Ingram said afterward.

“The future is very bright,’’ said McCollum, the brilliant trade-deadline pickup from the Blazers. “ I’m thankful to be here — welcomed with open arms and we hit the ground running. And we’ll have an all-world player coming next year. I’m excited to go through a full training camp. The motivation is real showing how close we are but how far we are, going against the defending (Western) champs.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJcyl_0fO0yJp600
Brandon Ingram is an emerging star for New Orleans.
NBAE via Getty Images

First-year coach Willie Green, the former Suns assistant, was in tears on the court afterward. Green was embracing all the Suns players, including one of his closest former players in Paul.

“Extremely proud,’’ Green said. “We got a great group and fought all the way to the end. So proud of everything we accomplished. One of the toughest things I had to do was coach against people I love.’’

These should be tears of joy for the rookie coach considering how far the Pelicans came after earning the 10th seed with a 36-46 record after a 1-12 start.

They bounced the Spurs and Clippers in the play-in tournament and scared the daylights out of the title-favorite Suns the entire series. The point-differential for the six games was plus-8.

Thursday, the Pelicans led 104-103 with 2:00 left after Ingram’s driving bucket. Ingram, McCollum and Williamson has the potential to be the Big Easy Big 3. New Orleans, though, flashed other young weapons during their spring run.

Rumored to be unhappy in New Orleans, Williamson can’t look elsewhere now. It was a positive sign that he was supremely engaged on the sidelines.

Williamson can look forward to joining the Pelicans’ “Three Amigos’’ – Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III. That trio of unlikely rookies have given the program substance and depth.

“This (series) shows how special we can be,’’ Alvarado said. “Everyone noticed.’’

Jones, a second-round pick taken at 35, is one of the steals of the draft, literally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CBKk_0fO0yJp600
Pelicans coach Willie Green (left) talks with Jose Alvarado
Getty Images

Jones, a do-everything small forward who is the cousin of Knicks rookie Miles McBride, notched four steals Thursday, including one in which he drove full court for a layup after dribbling behind his back. Green said Jones has “an unlimited amount of competitive fire.’’ Jones also stuffed the box score for 16 points, four assists and four rebounds

Even spunkier — and a native New Yorker — is the grit-personified point guard Alvarado. The 6-footer went undrafted because scouts sometimes forget to measure heart and pesky defense. The Georgia Tech product out of Christ The King is a decent penetrator, too, as he showed on an old-school 3-point play early in the fourth quarter, when he scored on a runner while getting slammed to the floor.

Had the referees seen the obvious CP3 elbow to Alvarado’s face on a drive late in the game, Thursday’s outcome could’ve been different. Alvarado finished with 11 points, four assists, three steals and 12 floor burns in his 31 minutes.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jBf3_0fO0yJp600 Smothering Chris Paul, Jamie Foxx love: Jose Alvarado becoming NBA playoffs folk hero

Alvarado said he chipped his tooth on the Paul play and added like a true New Yorker, “You can’t do that s–t.’’

And then there’s the soft-shooting 3-point specialist in Murphy, their 2021 first-round pick who nailed 4-of-7 pressure-packed threes Thursday.

“It’s terrific — three rookies on the floor and they battled, are tough and not afraid of the moment,’’ Green said. “We stuck together all season. I’m optimistic.’’

The hoopla in New Orleans – a football town – during this unlikely postseason has to make Williamson optimistic, too.

The hefty power forward’s season has been an enigma wrapped in a riddle. When training camp opened, the Pelicans first revealed Williamson’s offseason foot surgery but projected he’d be back for the season opener.

Setback followed setback and speculation Williamson wanted out with the Knicks as a possibility. The situation hasn’t gotten easier to read since Williamson has been scrimmaging 5-on-5 since late March with no indication he’d suit up. Yet he’s on videotape performing 360-degree dunks.

It’s a tantalizing prospect of adding Williamson to this assemblage and a boon for the league. The NBA has been damaged by Williamson’s injury-prone career with his weight part of the narrative.

Plug Williamson’s dynamic arsenal and powerful rebounding to this lively group and the Pelicans might be as exciting as Mardi Gras.

Comments / 1

Related
FortyEightMinutes

Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton

Speculation about Donovan Mitchell moving on from the Jazz continues with Utah losing its first-round series against the Mavericks. The shooting guard was asked if he wants to stay with the franchise after the Game 6 loss. “Yeah I do,” said Mitchell, who is in the first year of a five-year max deal. “My mindset […] The post Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson drops bombshell on potential Pelicans contract extension

Now that the New Orleans Pelicans run in the NBA playoffs is over, all eyes are turning to Zion Williamson. The Pelicans surprised everyone by making the postseason and defeating the Phoenix Suns twice in the first-round matchup. Earlier in the season, the only headlines about the team were about Williamson’s rehab and disapproval of the team. Opposing teams were considering him one of the next stars who could be available for trade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Joel Embiid's Brutal Injury: “If You’re Great, If You Can Ball, I Want You Out There So We Can See Your Greatness Put On Display..."

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant goes to Europe to watch former teammate in EuroLeague playoffs

It may be time to put the Kevin Durant snake narrative to rest for good. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral this week over a great gesture for one of his old teammates. Durant went overseas to watch former Nets guard Mike James compete in the EuroLeague Playoffs. The former MVP Durant was in the front row cheering as James got buckets for AS Monaco Basket.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson to Knicks rumor can now rest

The dream reunion of Duke buddies Zion Williamson with RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish in New York will likely remain like that. Buoyed by the New Orleans Pelicans’ gallant stand against the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, Williamson is now upbeat about the future with the small-market team. “Of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Pelicans#Western Conference#Suns#Ap#Guard Cj Mccollum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Hasn't Paid Attention To Boston Celtics: "I Don’t Watch Basketball. I Haven’t Watched Boston… I Don’t Know What They’ve Done."

The Milwaukee Bucks easily got rid of the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, beating them in five games to start their quest to retain the NBA championship in a great way. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed the way, posting big numbers, as usual, confirming that he's the best player in the world right now.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Zion Williamson Explains Why He Didn't Reach Out To CJ McCollum When He Arrived In New Orleans: "I Was Focused On Rehabbing... I Was Mentally Not In A Good Place."

Zion Williamson is widely viewed as a future superstar and the best player on the New Orleans Pelicans. However, his commitment to the franchise has widely been questioned by outside observers. One of the things that made people question Zion Williamson was him not reaching out to new teammate CJ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy