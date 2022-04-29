ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The position Giants could target on Day 2 of NFL Draft 2022

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Here’s what to expect from the Giants on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

It is no secret the Giants were interested in taking a cornerback in the first round and likely would have pounced on Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at No. 5 if the Jets did not take him at No. 4.

So, a cornerback is definitely in play at No. 36 overall, high in the second round.

GM Joe Schoen said not getting a corner in the first round does not affect the status of James Bradberry, who continues to be shopped for needed salary cap relief.

There is also a need for a tight end and that position could be a third-round option.

