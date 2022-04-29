ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

See impeccable works of art at the Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

By Anders J. Hare
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring the entire family out to enjoy the 13th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival, happening Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Society
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in May 2022

May is full of fun spring festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this May. This annual arts festival kicks off Friday night with ArtWalk, where you can enjoy music on the square while you stroll between local businesses hosting free art receptions. On Saturday and Sunday, you can explore the Artists Market with 140 artists from all over the Southeast. There will be live music, comedy and theatre performances, dance presentations, chalk art, and food vendors. The festival is free to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festivals#Arts And Crafts#Exploreget#Georgian#Exploretake
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Ms. Juicy of 'Little Women: Atlanta' in ICU

MARIETTA, Ga. — A star on Lifetime's 'Little Women: Atlanta' is in the hospital Friday. According to a statement from her team that was posted to her Instagram account, Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson is in stable condition. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
Gené Hunter

Canadian coffee chain to open stores across Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s coffee market is expanding as the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons prepares to make its way into the city. The international coffee and bakery franchise plans to open 15 locations throughout the city over the next five years, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Your Next Home Could Be In… Downtown

Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north.  What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia, Atlanta was born from the […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy