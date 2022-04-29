Fugitive Friday: April 29

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

1. Mark Heighway – a Fort Myers Beach felon who has repeatedly gotten behind the wheel under the influence

2. Alain Hernandez – wanted in Collier County on burglary and grand theft charges

4. Alexander Quinones – on the run after being busted for soliciting a minor online

Mark Heighway

We’re starting off our list this week with a felon who continues to get behind the wheel intoxicated time and time again. Mark Heighway is being sought by police for his repeated decisions to drive impaired and without a legal license. Deputies say Heighway was being drunk and disorderly at a beach bar and was asked to leave the premises. Instead of calling for a rideshare, or even a good old-fashioned designated driver, he made the decision to drive away but didn’t get far after almost immediately crashing into a guard rail. A quick check of his license showed that this 58-year-old offender had been convicted seven times before for DUI, and had three driver’s license suspensions on his record – the final one being in 2014 when the state of Florida revoked his license for the rest of his life. Over the years, Heighway has been booked seven times locally and at this pace shows no signs of stopping now. He is 5’10”, 180 pounds and was last known to be living on Fort Myers Beach.

Alain Hernandez

Next up is a repeat offender accused of breaking into at least a dozen homes in Collier County. Alain Lopez Hernandez has been on the run from multiple charges relating to burglary, grand theft, and weapons violations. According to detectives, Hernandez scoped out the victims’ homes and waited for the residents to leave for work. Then, smack dab in the middle of the day, he gained access to the homes through unlocked patio doors or by smashing windows at the rear of the home. Once inside, he ransacked each and every house, stealing a collection of items to include firearms, jewelry and even silverware from the kitchen drawers. After getting busted in the act, Hernandez was jailed for about a week and then released under the promise that he’d show up for a court hearing to tell his side of the story – which he has since failed to do. Detectives think Hernandez is still here in town, possibly laying low in either North Naples or Golden Gate.

Jun Lang

Also on the run this week is a guy who was one of the primary players in an organized ring of more than a dozen massage parlors which were actually nothing more than houses of ill repute. Jun Lang faces a slew of charges after he violated probation for his role in the racketeering, prostitution and money laundering businesses. Investigators say Lang and his cohorts owned and managed 13 Asian massage parlors whose employees routinely engaged in acts of prostitution and even human sex trafficking. On a daily basis, Lang would stop by each of the businesses for just a few minutes to collect the profits and facilitate with moving the young women from one storefront to the next. When the businesses were finally exposed, Lang was arrested for multiple charges, including violation of the RICO act. Although he was released from jail on bond, he was supposed to adhere to certain conditions, which he has failed to do. Although he’s wanted in Lee County, 44-year-old Lang was last known to be living in Naples and could be using the alias of Jake Lang.

Alexander Quinones

And rounding out our list is Alexander Quinones, who’s wanted for failing to appear for a court hearing after being arrested for trying to solicit a minor online. According to detectives, this 36-year-old felon was initially charged with chatting on the internet with a Collier County girl named Kayla, who he thought was 11 years old. Quinones made arrangements with the girl to meet up for a sexual encounter, however, when he arrived at his destination, Quinones quickly found out that Kayla was actually an undercover investigator. He was immediately charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor, one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of seducing, soliciting or luring a child using a computer or online service. After being released from jail, he was expected to show back up in court – but instead, he’s chosen to run from the charges against him. Quinones is 5’9”, 180 pounds and may be trying to lay low in the Miami area.