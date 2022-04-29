ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

City of Hickory files lawsuit over arch collapse at the City Walk

By Ciara Lankford
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzFLG_0fO0x3kW00

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Hickory has filed a lawsuit over the February arch collapse.

The incident happened on February 18, 2022, after the wooden arches spanning the Rudy Wright Bridge fell during a heavy rainstorm. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

But now, the City of Hickory is suing three construction companies; Neil Grading and Construction Company, Inc., Dane Construction, Inc., and Western Wood Structures, Inc.

“The nature and purpose of this action is to recover from the Defendants damages that have been and will continue to be incurred by the City of Hickory as a result of the arch collapse,” the lawsuit states.

The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown. The pedestrian bridge crosses over NC 127.

In April 2021, the project hid a roadblock due to “concerns brought to the contractor’s attention during installation.”

PREVIOUS | ‘Iconic’ wooden arches over Hickory pedestrian bridge collapse

A city spokesperson said a section of the wood arched showed signs of “stress” and construction was stopped out of an “abundance of caution.” Engineers with the arch’s manufacturer, Western Wood Structures, Inc., inspected the structure and came up with a plan to reinforce it at that time.

“I would hate for it to fall down on somebody under the bridge or on the train. It would suck,” Hickory resident Emily Sypher told Queen City News in May 2021.

City officials said the “iconic” structure cost $752,743 and was paid for by a bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

Copy of the lawsuit below:

City of Hickory vs Neill Grading, Dane Construction, and Western Wood Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Large water line break impacting residents around NC town

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that the public works department is working on a large water line break on Melrose Avenue Extension. According to officials, customers on Melrose Avenue extension Doubleday Road will experience periods of low pressure and outages due to the break. Because of this, residents in these areas are advised to boil all water used for consumption. Customers are also urged to conserve water when possible.
TRYON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Walk#Arches#Queen City#Construction Company#Urban Construction#Dane Construction Inc#Lenoir Rhyne University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy