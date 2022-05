Click here to read the full article. Munich-based sales agency The Playmaker Munich is to handle international sales on Snakefilm’s mystery horror “The Black Spider,” which vividly portrays a gruesome world dominated by eerie demonic force. The film, written by Barbara Sommer and Plinio Bachmann, is directed by Markus Fischer. Set in Emmental in the 13th century, “The Black Spider” tells the story of the courageous young midwife Christine. As she returns to her home village to accompany a birth, she witnesses the cruel Teutonic Knights driving the villagers to their deaths. To protect her village from the terror of the knights,...

