Asheville, NC

Police: Felon arrested for carrying stolen firearm

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A felon was arrested Tuesday on gun charges in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Dillon Lee Hodsden, 23, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm.

The police department said the arrest was made while officers were conducting crime prevention efforts in the central area. Two people were arrested along with Hodsden.

Guns seized (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

Eli Hodsden Quick, 30, was charged with carrying a concealed gun according to officers. Calyn Ashonda Thyria Johnson, 23, was charged with weapons offense.

Officers said two guns were seized during the arrest. One of the guns was reported stolen by the APD.

The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Hodsden has a bond of $25,000 according to the police.

