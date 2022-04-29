ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Longwood school teacher accused of putting hands on child's neck

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police say a Longwood school teacher was arrested Thursday for putting his hands around the neck of a 12-year-old student.

Police say a 45-year-old Chester Hingle, a teacher at I.S. 217, allegedly grabbed the child by the sweater and put his hands around their neck for five seconds.

Police say this all happened in the school's cafeteria.

The child was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln as a precaution. Police say the child didn't seem to be seriously injured at the time.

Police say Hingle faces charges that include endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

