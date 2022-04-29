Feel Good Friday: Flower Fête By Buckhead Village District

This has been Julia Fox’s year, there’s no denying that. Since the ball dropped in 2022, the actress has been working hard, parlaying a brief fling with Kanye West into her own personal PR campaign. While Fox has been around for awhile (she was Josh Safdie’s muse in Uncut Gems, after all), it’s safe to say more people know her now than ever before. And Fox has been unapologetically enjoying this newfound fame, using the paparazzi that now follow her around Los Angeles and New York like her own personal photographers. Over the past few months, Fox has flaunted numerous outfits out on the streets, but it was her most recent look that was the most eye catching. It has become clear in the time we’ve gotten to know Fox that the only things she loves more than black is leather and latex. While Fox has showed off multiple outfits, rarely have we seen her in any other color (aside from when she’s wearing denim, her third favorite fabric). So, when the podcast host stepped out in a full red look, it got our attention.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO