ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

“Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake” a huge success… on TikTok

By Dustin Lattimer, Brooklynn Norris
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfx3o_0fO0trvj00

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTEJF_0fO0trvj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbglC_0fO0trvj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fShE4_0fO0trvj00
Screenshots taken from Joplin’s MacCheesy’s TikTok video, featuring their April Fool’s Day prank-shake called, “The Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant’s video of their April Fool’s Day dessert has become a viral video sensation.

MacCheesy’s in Joplin created a TikTok video that was released on April Fool’s Day.

The video, which you can watch HERE , shows the creation of “The Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake,” from start to finish.

The video ends with MacCheesy’s co-owner, Sophia Hamid, taking a sip of the so-called “prank-shake,” and then proudly smiling.

Sophia Hamid, along with MacCheesy’s owner, Sherif Magd, said they came up with the video and “latest menu item” as an April Fool’s Day joke, not only for their social media followers, but for their employees too.

Sherif Magd said his employees weren’t sure what to think about the new addition to their menu, and acted “very confused and oddly quiet” until it was revealed that the new milkshake was in-fact, a prank, and not an actual item they would be serving to customers.

Many of those who watched the “milkshake” creation video, were also just as confused as MacCheesy’s employees, said Magd.

However, to his surprise, many people were asking one question:

VIDEO: Social Media Followers Insist On Trying “Milkshake”

MacCheesy’s April Fool’s Day Video Goes Viral

Following MacCheesy’s original TikTok video of the milkshake creation on April 1st, the video has racked up over 6 million views, more than 364,000 “likes,” and approximately 35,000 comments on TikTok.

MacCheesy’s Owner, Sherif Magd said a follow-up video had to be made, informing the public that the Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake, was simply a fun prank and not a new menu item.

The overwhelming response prompted the MacCheesy’s team to release a few follow-up videos, reacting to some of best comments to their super cheesy creation.

You can watch one those videos, HERE .

Both Magd and Co-Owner, Sophia Hamid said they have not re-made the prank-shake since making the original one for their TikTok video.

However, the two are considering remaking the shake; this time, making it more appealing for their die-hard fans who insist on trying the April Fool’s Day invention.

Hamid said she never imagined the response that would come from an April Fool’s prank video:

VIDEO: Reaction To TikTok Creation Going Viral

MacCheesy’s only location is currently in Joplin, but the team of Magd and Hamid have decided to expand by franchising the macaroni and cheese inspired restaurant.

Their April Fool’s viral video has helped with exposure.

Magd anticipates a new MacCheesy’s location to open in Springfield later this year.

The restaurant Owner said he’s currently looking to expand with a location in Branson and Northwest Arkansas.

Right now, Magd said he’s filtering through more than 600 franchise applications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Success, MO
City
Joplin, MO
City
Branson, MO
Joplin, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Joplin, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Sports
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Milkshakes#Mac And Cheese#Deluxe#Food Drink
Distractify

Woman Unknowingly Spends $500 on Seafood at Restaurant in Viral TikTok

Frequently eating out can get really expensive, really fast, especially when you load up on appetizers and/or alcoholic beverages before your entree comes out. That doesn't mean there aren't ways to occasionally enjoy fine dining without breaking the bank, either. Reading up on portion sizes beforehand can help you make informed decisions, and if you and a friend wanted to try a new place out, getting different entrees and divvying up the portions, and the bill, could help you experience that great new place you've been meaning to try.
DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Chewy Manager Caught Ringing Cowbell at Employees to End Break in Viral TikTok

If you're a workaholic, you can easily obsess over productivity. You do your best to plot out your day and try to accomplish a specific number of deliverables in a specific amount of time, so you can then have a few hours dedicated to yet another project you've been working on, all before the end of the day so you can the fully relax. In fact, you find it almost impossible to relax unless you've ticked off everything on your box.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
TheStreet

Burger King Puts a Whopper of an Offer On Its Menu

At first, the idea of a fast-food subscription model seemed like an odd idea for everyone except patrons that eat at a chain every day. But even if you aren't one of them, there are a lot more than you might be aware of. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than a third of Americans eat fast food every day--and that study was reported in 2018 (so maybe the numbers are higher now due to the pandemic).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy