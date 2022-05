It's going to be another month until three people accused of hiding a girl under stairs in a secret room in the Hudson Valley have their day in court. Kimberly Shultis, Kurt Shultis Jr., and Kurt Shultis Sr. were supposed to appear in Saugerties Town Court on Wednesday. For an unknown reason, their court appearances were adjourned.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO