China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China’s market regulator says Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, its second recall...

