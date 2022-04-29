Polk County Sheriff To Brief Media On Lake Wales Murder And Drug Trafficking Arrests

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the news media at 10:30 a.m. about two arrests made yesterday, April 28, 2022.

Deputies arrested 69-year-old David Roberts, Lake Wales, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer (Volunteer Sheriff’s Service Officer), for drug trafficking charges (selling Oxycodone pills) and weapons charges.

Deputies also arrested 19-year-old Seth Settle of Lake Wales for shooting and killing a family member. He’s been charged with 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, providing false information to a law enforcement officer (5 counts), and discharging a firearm on a residential property.

The murder occurred yesterday, April 28, 2022, in the unincorporated area near Lake Wales.

