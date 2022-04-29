ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County Sheriff To Brief Media On Lake Wales Murder And Drug Trafficking Arrests

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
POLK COUNTY, FL. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the news media at 10:30 a.m. about two arrests made yesterday, April 28, 2022.

Deputies arrested 69-year-old David Roberts, Lake Wales, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer (Volunteer Sheriff’s Service Officer), for drug trafficking charges (selling Oxycodone pills) and weapons charges.

Deputies also arrested 19-year-old Seth Settle of Lake Wales for shooting and killing a family member. He’s been charged with 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, providing false information to a law enforcement officer (5 counts), and discharging a firearm on a residential property.

The murder occurred yesterday, April 28, 2022, in the unincorporated area near Lake Wales.

Kenneth Nesary
2d ago

And above average amount of trouble in this neck of the woods . Maybe time for a change of sheriff. he's been good but not good enough .

