Indiana State

Indiana AG Todd Rokita files lawsuit against Black Lives Matter

By James Howell Jr.
 3 days ago
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit this week against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

Rokita’s office announced the lawsuit Thursday as part of his ongoing investigation into the organization’s use of donations. The investigation started in February from Rokita’s office. In a press release, the office states the legal action, known as a petition to enforce a civil investigation demand, seeks compliance with an investigative demand previously served to BLM.

Rokita’s office said a 2020 report from the BLM organization stated it raised more than $90 million during the year, while it distributed approximately $21.7 million to 30 local organizations and affiliated chapters. The office notes, despite the report from BLM, an IRS filing from the organization from 2020 shows the organization had $0 in revenue, expenses and assets from the time period.

“Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical,” Rokita said in a release. “There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes—including this lawsuit—to get to the bottom of it.”

In response to the lawsuit, the BLM Global Network Foundation shared the following statement Thursday:

"Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) was not in receipt of the request from Indiana until after the Indiana Attorney General's formal court filing. BLMGNF is now aware of that request and is working with counsel to address the matter immediately."

The Indiana Democratic Party also responded. In a statement it said, “Todd Rokita’s lawsuit against Black Lives Matter has little to do with the law itself and more to do with a national partisan agenda. If Rokita really did care about the rule of law, he wouldn’t have supported the Indiana GOP’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election AND he would hold Republican leaders accountable for breaking election laws – neither of which have happened. Rokita consistently shows the Indiana GOP has no plan for the state’s future — just partisanship.”

