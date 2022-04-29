ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman home with 3 children shoots, kills intruder

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A woman who was home with her three children shot and killed a man who was breaking into her home, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in San Antonio, KSAT reported.

Police said the woman had heard someone breaking into her home through a laundry room at the back of the house.

The woman grabbed her gun and fired, hitting the man twice in the chest as he tried to break into the main portion of the home, KABB reported.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died on his way to the hospital.

The woman is not facing charges because of Texas’ castle doctrine, which allows the use of force against someone forcefully and unlawfully entering a home, place of business or vehicle, KABB reported.

