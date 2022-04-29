ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Suspended Greene Co. judge may still practice law

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County judge’s suspension has been stayed after he was accused of inappropriate courtroom behavior.

In 2019, Probate Court Judge Thomas O’Diam was accused of speaking harshly to someone in his courtroom after they told Greene County Commissioners that O’Diam “should recuse himself from cases in which ‘family members’ represent parties,” The Xenia Gazette reports.

This allegedly happened during a status conference concerning the estate of Carolee Buccalo, which was being handled by Judge O’Diam’s daughter, Brittany O’Diam.

The Xenia Gazette said this complaint, filed on March 29, 2021 put O’Diam in violation of 2.8(B) of the code, which states that “A judge shall be patient, dignified, and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, court staff, court officials, and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity, and shall require similar conduct of lawyers, court staff, court officials, and others subject to the judge’s direction and control”

In his response to the complaint, O’Diam admitted to most of the allegations and during the hearing in front of the panel, O’Diam said he didn’t handle the situation well and used words like “inappropriate” and “mistake.”

A panel of three members recommended a six-month suspension from the practice of law with the entire suspension stayed on the condition that O’Diam commits no further misconduct. He would also be required to complete six hours of continuing judicial education focused on judicial demeanor, civility, and professionalism.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court amended this recommendation, removing the six-month stay before handing the case to the Supreme Court. Several members of the board also recommended a public reprimand.

The board wrote that O’Diam’s “conduct during the status conference was nothing more than a premeditated abuse of judicial authority directed at a private citizen who had exercised his constitutional right to address elected officials in a public forum.”

On Thursday, April 28, the Ohio Supreme Court determined that O’Diam could continue to practice law with the recommended provisions and the 6-month stay. O’Diam will also pay $1,162.05 in court costs.

The Office of Attorney Services was ordered to not issue a certificate of good standing to O’Diam during any suspension, even while the suspension is stayed.

