First released back in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has earned a reputation as one of the greatest games ever made. Since then, the beloved Nintendo 64 game has appeared on a number of different platforms, and a 3DS version released in 2011 gave the game some minor graphic improvements. However, Ocarina of Time is getting some much bigger improvements thanks to the efforts of YouTuber CryZENx. CryZENx is currently working on a remake of the game using Unreal Engine alongside a number of other Zelda fans. It seems like a major undertaking, and it looks quite good so far!

