On Instagram, we are all just doing our best Drake impression. His page is a case study in gnomic posturing, the embodiment of who we become on the app. Just look at this post from sixteen weeks ago. Affixed to a carousel of mostly shirtless photos from Drake’s vacation in the Turks & Caicos Islands reads a caption that only Aubrey Graham could’ve typed. “The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat.” The words still clang around my subconscious like a Patek Philippe tossed into a dryer. It is the platonic ideal of an Instagram caption, a potent distillation of the app’s underlying ethics. And who better than Drake to deliver?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO