Multiple Lane Closures On N Himes Ave Between West Spruce St And W Walnut St

TAMPA, FL.- Starting at 9 am today, all southbound lanes on North Himes Ave will be closed between West Spruce St and W Walnut St while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier work to repair a water main break.

Only local traffic will be allowed to pass through. Northbound travel lanes remain open to traffic.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm today. The Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

An update will be provided at that time. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

