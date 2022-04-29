Historian to speak in Wapakoneta

In the rolling hills of upstate New York, a group of friends and friends-of-friends gathers in a country house to wait out the pandemic. Over the next six months, new friendships and romances will take hold, while old betrayals will emerge, forcing each character to re-evaluate who they love and what matters most. The unlikely cast of characters includes a Russian-born novelist; his Russian-born psychiatrist wife; a global dandy with three passports; and a movie star, the Actor, whose arrival upsets the equilibrium of this chosen family.
Comments / 0