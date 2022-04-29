ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Historian to speak in Wapakoneta

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society, in conjunction with First on the Moon, Inc., will present “1972 in Domestic Politics and Foreign Relations: From the End of the Vietnam War to the Beginning...

Lima News

Roses and Thorns

April showers certainly brought some May flowers to the rose garden here at The Lima News:. Rose: To everyone running for public office in Tuesday’s election. We often complain there are no choices on the primary ballots, but we have plenty to choose from this year. We salute these people willing to set aside their private plans and step up to public service. Here are the races with more than one candidate on the primary ballot;
LIMA, OH
WCPO

Ohio's 2022 primary election: Who is running and what to know

Ohio's primary election is May 3 and although state house and congressional races will be omitted from the ballots because district maps remain unapproved and uncertain, there are still several elections on the ballot for voters to consider. The following are races in which candidates are not running unopposed for...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There was one new death attributed to COVID-19 in Van Wert County, the sole death reported in the five-county region over the past week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Hardin County saw the region’s highest per capita rate of new cases over the last two weeks...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Lima News

LifeWise Academy representative to speak at Rotary meeting

LIMA — Derek Stemen will talk about LifeWise Academy beginning at noon on Monday, May 2 at the Lima Rotary Club meeting held in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction program that...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ottawa American Legion to host spaghetti dinner

OTTAWA — There will be a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the American Legion, 218 W. Main St., Ottawa. Meals are an $8 donation. Proceeds go toward the Children’s Christmas Carnival in December. Tickets are available at The American Legion or...
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Letter: Abortion shows USA as uncivilized as Putin

Our leaders, news media and other celebrities have strongly publicized and condemned Russia’s carnage against Ukraine. And they should. However, there is another war in which Americans are at war against their own youngest people. Why aren’t these same leaders, news media and other celebrities condemning this American carnage that has butchered 63 million innocent Americans since 1973, 20 million more than the entire population of Ukraine? Is it because many if not most of these same people support, promote, facilitate or ignore abortion?
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

In the rolling hills of upstate New York, a group of friends and friends-of-friends gathers in a country house to wait out the pandemic. Over the next six months, new friendships and romances will take hold, while old betrayals will emerge, forcing each character to re-evaluate who they love and what matters most. The unlikely cast of characters includes a Russian-born novelist; his Russian-born psychiatrist wife; a global dandy with three passports; and a movie star, the Actor, whose arrival upsets the equilibrium of this chosen family.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

100th birthday: Millie Cooper

LIMA — Millie Cooper is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Lima Baptist Temple’s fellowship room in the back. No gifts, please. Cooper was born May 5, 1922, in Clinton County, Indiana, to William and Nellie...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: ‘Unholy Trinity’ of letter writers continue attack

Dr. Kelly Anspach has written another letter to The Lima News. According to Anspach and the other Republican-hating cabal members of Larry Donaldson and Sherri Eley, U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (who is duly elected to the U.S. House by his district voters) should not be invited to Elida High School (or any other school) to talk to the students about the political process.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

100th birthday: Viola Wenzinger

NEW BAVARIA — Viola Wenzinger is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, Ohio. Wenzinger was born May 12, 1922, in Allen County to Benedict and Veronica (Lammers) Roof. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Joe Wenzinger, who died Jan. 2, 2015.
NEW BAVARIA, OH
Lima News

Mercy Health — St. Rita’s announces scholarship winners

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center will award $1,500 scholarships to 14 high school seniors residing in the hospital’s coverage area. The health system has awarded $78,000 in scholarships to local students since 2017, when St. Rita’s created the scholarship in the hopes that students would return to the community as health care workers.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ohio ag director praises FFA for helping to create tomorrow’s leaders

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Elida’s future agriculture professionals rubbed elbows Sunday night with a statewide agriculture leader Sunday night. “It’s my pleasure and honor to be part of these youths’ annual banquet because this is where the leaders of tomorrow — for not only of Ohio, but our nation— are born,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who was the invited guest speaker at this year’s Elida Future Farmers of America banquet at the Old Barn Restaurant & Grill.
ELIDA, OH
WFMJ.com

Candidates for Ohio Governor vie for your vote

In the final days leading up to Tuesday's election, campaigning in the race for Ohio's governor is almost non-stop. 21 News grilled the major candidates to find out why they believe they are the best person for that job. Governor Mike DeWine in is proud of the state's job creation...
OHIO STATE

