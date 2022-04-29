Historian to speak in Wapakoneta

Our leaders, news media and other celebrities have strongly publicized and condemned Russia’s carnage against Ukraine. And they should. However, there is another war in which Americans are at war against their own youngest people. Why aren’t these same leaders, news media and other celebrities condemning this American carnage that has butchered 63 million innocent Americans since 1973, 20 million more than the entire population of Ukraine? Is it because many if not most of these same people support, promote, facilitate or ignore abortion?

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO