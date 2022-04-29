ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Crime Survivors Network helps victims of crime

By Jessica Crawford
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and two Colorado mothers are sharing their stories of healing after losing their sons.

Ever since Sharletta Evans' 3-year-old son was shot and killed more than two decades ago, she's been doing what she to help others.

She started the Colorado Crime Survivors Network to support other crime victims dealing with the aftermath of tragedy.

"A lot of our families are not afforded any victim assistance as far as victim compensation," Evans said. "When it comes to the victim assistance part, the guiding through the process of loss with our families is so crucial."

Her organization helps crime victims fill out compensation applications and write victim impact statements, which are shared in court.

The Colorado Crime Survivors Network also offers crime victims a hand to hold in their grief.

Marilyn Shelton, one of the mothers in the organization, lost her son Tyrone Adair Jr., also known as rapper BossMan Goodie. He was killed at a RiNo nightclub in 2016.

"He loved music," Shelton said. "He loved people. He loved the arts."

Shelton said being involved with the organization has made the difficult journey one that she doesn't have to walk alone.

"It's been a great help," Shelton said. "I remember when it first happened. I didn't know Sharletta, but everybody said you need to find Sharletta... We united together."

Shelton is in the process of starting Goodness Gracious, an organization to help young people stay safe.

You can help the Colorado Crime Survivors Network by donating or volunteering. Click this link to learn more.

Denver7 News KMGH

