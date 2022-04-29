ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Narduzzi on Steelers Drafting Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEcam_0fO0qDF400

The Pitt star brings intangibles on and off the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a winner when they drafted Pitt star Kenny Pickett. At least according to his head coach.

Panthers leader Pat Narduzzi was asked after the selection what his former quarterback will provide to the Steelers, and he said the QB will bring qualities both on, and off, the field.

"In Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are not only getting a tremendous quarterback, but also one of the finest leaders and toughest competitors I’ve ever been around," Narduzzi said. "I have no doubt he wants to leave his draft party right now and get to work on the playbook with Coach Tomlin and Coach Canada. That’s the type of commitment Kenny displayed at Pitt and will continue to have next door. Beyond the field, Kenny is already such a wonderful asset for the Pittsburgh community. He greatly values the importance of giving back as he showed with his NIL efforts. This is just a huge victory for the Steelers and Pitt."

Pickett and Narduzzi brought Pitt their first ever ACC Championship, and sent the quarterback to New York as a Heisman finalist. Their 11-2 year in 2021 was the most wins since Dan Marino played in 1981.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert said after the pick that Pickett was their top choice all along. And for Pickett, the pressure of moving next door in the NFL isn't something he's worried about.

"It's the National Football League, man, so there's pressure always," Pickett said on a conference call after the pick. "I love playing football. I love playing the game. This has been my whole entire life. I'm so excited to get with new teams, new coaches. Matt Canada, who I was recruited by, I can finally play with him and get coached by him. We're going to be spending a hell of a lot of time together to say the least. So, I'm incredibly excited to get there. But the pressure is always there. It's the business."

Comments / 0

Football
