Kroger looking to fill thousands of roles during Saturday job fair

By Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

(WHNT) — Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring.

The company will be hosting a hiring fair for thousands of open roles across the Nashville Division Saturday afternoon. This hiring event has a twist – it’s hybrid, so virtual and on-site interviews will be conducted.

Mystery liver disease in children now found in six states, with one death being investigated

The Nashville Division includes 90 stores across North Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee , and Southern Kentucky.

Open roles across the Division include:

  • Store leaders
  • Customer service managers
  • Fulfillment center associates
  • E-commerce specialists
  • Digital marketing managers
  • Software engineers
  • Data architects
  • Delivery drivers
  • Warehouse workers
  • Machine operators
  • Category and procurement managers
  • Financial analysts
  • Pharmacists
  • Pharmacy technicians
  • Project managers
  • Administrative support

For more information and registration information for the fair, which will be held from 1-5 p.m. CT, visit Kroger’s website .

