Kroger looking to fill thousands of roles during Saturday job fair

(WHNT) — Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring.

The company will be hosting a hiring fair for thousands of open roles across the Nashville Division Saturday afternoon. This hiring event has a twist – it’s hybrid, so virtual and on-site interviews will be conducted.

The Nashville Division includes 90 stores across North Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee , and Southern Kentucky.

Open roles across the Division include:

Store leaders

Customer service managers

Fulfillment center associates

E-commerce specialists

Digital marketing managers

Software engineers

Data architects

Delivery drivers

Warehouse workers

Machine operators

Category and procurement managers

Financial analysts

Pharmacists

Pharmacy technicians

Project managers

Administrative support

For more information and registration information for the fair, which will be held from 1-5 p.m. CT, visit Kroger’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.