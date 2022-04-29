ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJeAP_0fO0oJ2U00

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.

Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect.

The SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park. Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Comments / 0

Related
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#Explorers#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
Distractify

Tesla Owner Who Rented Out Car Discovers Customer Was Swapping Parts in Viral TikTok

If you own a piece of real estate or a vehicle, there are a number of applications that'll allow you to make money off of these possessions. If you don't mind putting some mileage on one of your whips, then you could drive folks around on Uber. If the idea of strangers staying at your property in exchange for money is fine by you, then you can rent it out on Vrbo or Airbnb.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MotorBiscuit

Best New Pickup Trucks Under $30,000 for 2022

Buyers used to have to pick two characteristics when it came to trucks: cheap, good, or reliable. These days, you can have it all in one vehicle. Options like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma check all of the boxes as far as 2022 trucks go. The 2022 Ford Ranger...
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy