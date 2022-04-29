ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 Arkansas Set to Host Ole Miss

By Otis Kirk
fox16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — No. 5 Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss for three games this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) and Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12) are on opposite ends of the standings in the SEC West, but Dave Van Horn said you can throw out the records when these...

