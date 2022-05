Eurostar is set to expand its European routes by merging with Belgian operator Thalys, for a more comprehensive high-speed rail network that will connect the UK with Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium as well as more of France.Although plans for a merger were first announced in October 2019, they were held up by the slump in rail travel during the pandemic.Now the European Commission has approved the merger, confirming the news on Tuesday.Known as the “Green Speed Project”, it’s backed by the French state-owned railway company SNCF and the National Railway Company of Belgium, both of which own stakes in...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO