It took a while, with some anxious moments along the way, but Paul Lewis’s college basketball plans are now firmly established. The 6-foot-2 Bishop O’Connell High School senior point guard will play for the Vanderbilt Commodores of the Southeastern Conference. Lewis, the Sun Gazette’s 2021-22 boys Player of the Year, recently was offered a scholarship after being watched during a workout by the Vanderbilt coaches, then visiting the Division I university in Nashville.

