Denver, CO

Are Cops Pushing Union Station Crime to Denver Skatepark?

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of sixteen-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano on April 23 across from the Denver Skatepark, 2205 19th Street. The DPD has shared video and images of a vehicle from which detectives believe the fatal bullet was fired, but has not identified any suspects...

Comments / 15

jdog
3d ago

I have an idea push them out of Colorado. I feel bad that their lives suck but Colorado has to make it worse for them to move on.

Reply
2
