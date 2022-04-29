Are Cops Pushing Union Station Crime to Denver Skatepark?
By Michael Roberts
Westword
3 days ago
The Denver Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of sixteen-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano on April 23 across from the Denver Skatepark, 2205 19th Street. The DPD has shared video and images of a vehicle from which detectives believe the fatal bullet was fired, but has not identified any suspects...
DENVER (CBS4)– For nearly a week, the family of 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano has been gathering at a memorial site set up for their son at the downtown Denver Skatepark. Candles and flowers now line a ledge where Herrera-Lozano used to skateboard.
(credit: CBS)
“He loved coming here, it made him happy,” said Ana Lozano, his mother.
On Thursday Lozano, her husband Domingo Herrera, and their two remaining children handed out flyers at the park urging anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday when Herrera-Lozano was killed to speak up. The shooting happened in the middle of the day.
“We want to...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
(CBS4) – The sister of one of the victims in the triple homicide in northeast Denver has identified those shot and killed. The shooting happened Tuesday evening near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street.
(credit: CBS)
Police confirmed all three victims were found dead inside an apartment after being shot multiple times.
The sister of the woman killed has identified her as Denise Hood and the adult man as Denise’s grandson, Donne. The child was Denise’s great-grandson and was 4 years old.
(credit: CBS)
“It’s absolutely a sick individual who could kill a child,” Suzette said. “I just want somebody to find them.”
She told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that the family is working on setting up fundraiser to help with funeral costs.
“We have three people to bury,’ said Suzette.
(credit: CBS)
Denver police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the shooting and have not identified a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon.
In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out.
The ranger that's filming...
DENVER — A 19-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a stairwell of the YMCA at East 16th Avenue and North Broadway, and a suspect has been arrested, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Officers responded to the building at 8:15 a.m. April 23 on a report of a...
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who fatally shot himself and who had been sought by police on charges related to the incident turned herself in, along with her husband, to police on Friday and were booked into jail, Fort Collins police said.
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teens steal from a liquor store, reportedly bite the employee who chased them down. Officers say the suspects will face shoplifting charges. The employee is choosing not to press charges for assault.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000.
(credit: CBS)
It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.”
The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon.
“It’s...
Comments / 15