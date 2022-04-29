Venus Is In Aries: It’s Time To Shoot Your Shot

Though this week’s cosmic forecast speaks of a relentless hurry to get things done, it’s necessary to slow down and remain patient—as frustrating as that advice may seem! The impact of last week’s solar eclipse in Taurus has us all scrambling for a fresh strategy, a new approach or an alternate lifestyle, but take some time to let the dust settle before trying again. Venus leaves lush, romantic Pisces for bold, ambitious Aries on the 2nd, a placement found in the charts of impish charmers like Jack Nicholson and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Good Girl Gone Bad Rihanna. Venus in Aries inspires more heat and aggression—or at least directness—in all forms of connection. Then on the 5th, the sun makes its annual conjunction with shocking Uranus, reminding us of the necessity and inevitably of change.

