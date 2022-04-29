Two People Sought In Connection with Death Of Fort Collins Child
By Doug Randall
Larimer County authorities are looking for two people in connection with the accidental shooting death of a six-year-old boy earlier this month. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. On April 10, Fort Collins Police responded to a home in the 1200 block...
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have made an arrest in the death of a 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself earlier this month. Police said the shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. on April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street.
(credit: CBS)
The boy was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital with the gunshot wound, which investigators later determined to be accidental. The child died a few days later on April 22.
Arrest warrants were issued for the boy’s parents for investigation of child abuse- negligently causing death. The boy’s mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested on Thursday. The boy’s father, Manuel Lopez, has not been arrested.
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
On January 9, authorities responded to the report of a body being found near the Dillon Nature Preserve in Summit County. Hikers had called in the discovery after finding the body near a trail, with the body identified as Keystone employee Jarrod Russell, 34. A records request by Summit Daily...
UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here.
According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash.
Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
According to Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a climber died in Colorado after taking a fall that was reportedly about 30 feet on April 20. Investigated as an 'unattended death,' the report of the accident was received at 10:45 PM that night. The deceased climber, later identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Wernke,...
