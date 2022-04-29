Historic designation granted for Parkview Apartments, Withers' Home; removed from LeMoyne Gardens

With its renovation into the new College Park complete, the LeMoyne Gardens Public Housing development has lost its historic designation.

The Memphis Landmarks Commission removed the designation at its meeting Thursday, April 28.

“The face of preservation is always changing,” Memphis Heritage CEO Leah Fox-Greenberg said. “Many people assume that once a neighborhood or property is on the historic registry it is there forever. It can only be there as long as our community is committed to preserving and enhancing these treasures.”

LeMoyne Gardens, built in 1941 under the New Deal by the U.S. Housing Authority, has historically been a residential neighborhood of two-story townhomes for Black residents, including a $1.5 million, 15-acre, 100-unit expansion in 1942 for Black war workers.

The neighborhood was added to the National Historic Registry in 1996.

Greenberg said that while preservation of neighborhoods and properties is always the goal, occasionally the historic properties or value has been removed. Such was the case with Lemoyne Gardens.

The removal of the historic designation was submitted by the Tennessee Historical Commission citing that due to demolition of the complex for urban renewal, the property has lost its historical relevance.

Demolition began for a public-private partnership between MHA and BGC Advantage to remove distressed public housing.

The renovations converted the site into 472 residential units (including single-family, senior rentals and multi-family) in what is now called College Park.

The redevelopment was made possible via a HOPE VI federal grant and through the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

Board members also approved the historic designation for two notable properties in Memphis. The former home of iconic civil rights photographer Ernest C. Withers at 480 W. Brooks Road in South Memphis and the historic Parkview Apartments in Midtown.

“When he had numerous studios throughout the country this was his main (studio),” Kelsey Lamkin of Memphis Area Association of Governments said during a presentation of the site.

Withers was born in Memphis on Aug. 7, 1922. His first photo was taken while he was in the eighth grade of Marva Trotter Louis, the wife of former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis.

From there Withers made a historic career capturing visceral moments from the Jim Crow South, Civil Rights Movement including the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike along with notable photos of the Memphis Red Sox in the Negro Baseball League.

Withers also captured Memphis music culture photographing Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and Elvis Presley during their careers, according to staff reports.

Withers died in 2007.

The Parkview Apartments at 1914 Poplar Ave. across from Overton Park are scheduled to be renovated into market-rate apartments.

The property is currently a senior living residency. All staff and residents were notified in January that the complex would be undergoing renovations and had until April 30 to relocate.

The site, which was built in 1923 with 165 hotel apartments is being redeveloped by California-based Forge Partners into 126 apartments along with a 170-vehicle parking lot. Forge purchased the 10-story tower in 2020.

With the historic designation, the property will be eligible for historic tax credits.

According to Judith Johnson of J. Johnson & Associates, who filed the proposal on behalf of Forge Properties, the nomination will now need to be approved by the National Register Review Board. The board is meeting May 11 in Nashville.

“After that, it will need to be accepted and listed by the Register of the National Park Service. That will happen in early summer,” Johnson said.

She added that the development team is planning on using historic tax credits to help fund the project. They are planning on taking the historic tax credits and this was the first step.

Additionally, the board approved plans to expand the Central Gardens Historic District by nine properties. The district, which includes 83 blocks and 511 acres, dates back to 1982. With the approval the district will now include nine more buildings totaling 1,635 structures inside the district.

“I’m always thrilled to see the expansion of historic areas and certainly having Parkview added to the historic registry and an expansion of our historic neighborhoods as well is long overdue and welcomed,” Fox-Greenberg said.

The MLC approved the LeMoyne Gardens, Parkview and Central Gardens Historic District expansion via its consent agenda.