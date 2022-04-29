ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

By Ben Souza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line began offering cruises from a new homeport yesterday when one of their cruise ships began sailing from San Francisco. Carnival Miracle will sail from San Francisco through September offering a variety of cruises to Alaska and Mexico. Following an initial four-day Baja Mexico cruise from the...

