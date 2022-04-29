3 SLO County candidates refused to talk to The Tribune Editorial Board. Are we that scary?

Of the three Republican-endorsed candidates running for San Luis Obispo County supervisor, none was willing to sit down for an interview with The Tribune Editorial Board.

Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton had the most straightforward response: “I will not be participating, as I will not be seeking The Tribune’s endorsement.”

Dr. Bruce Jones, who is challenging Supervisor Bruce Gibson in the Second District, informed us that he would be unable to attend, though he did submit a written statement of his views.

Stacy Korsgaden, running in District 3, declined our invitation too, while also offering to send a written statement.

We respectfully declined.

A list of carefully crafted and unchallenged talking points is just not the same as a face-to-face interview.

To be clear, these meetings weren’t solely for the purpose of helping us decide on our endorsements. They also served as an opportunity to get further acquainted and, since we had planned to post video of the meetings online, they provided a chance for candidates to speak directly to our readers.

Is this a trend?

This problem is not unique to The Tribune.

The Editorial Board of the Sacramento Bee — our sister newspaper — was turned down by three Republican candidates . Two of them posted their rejection letters on Twitter.

Rocklin Councilman Joe Patterson, who is running for state Assembly, offered this comment about the Sac Bee Ed Board: “They’ve spent 2 years vigorously attacking electeds here and now they think we owe it to them to sit down and talk. We don’t.”

So what does that mean, exactly?

That candidates and elected officials are only obliged to talk to journalists who agree with them?

That opinion journalists aren’t entitled to their own opinions?

That politicians should no longer be held accountable by the media?

Whatever the meaning, one clear result is a less informed electorate. By refusing to participate, Republicans are making it tougher for voters to gather information and make educated ballot decisions.

On the national level, that was illustrated by the Republican National Committee’s recent decision to withdraw from the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates and seek out its own “newer, better debate platforms.”

The upshot of that is, we may not see Democratic and Republican presidential candidates face off on the same debate stage again.

Republican silo

The local Republican Party has become so insular, its endorsed candidates didn’t even announce their candidacies to the general public.

Compton kicked off her reelection campaign at a private fundraising event announced in an email from the Republican Party of SLO County. When contacted by a Tribune reporter, Compton declined to discuss her reelection plans.

Jones broke the news of his candidacy at the Republican headquarters in Atascadero.

We learned Korsgaden had entered the race through an announcement of her endorsement by the Republican Party and filings at the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Remember, these are supposed to be nonpartisan positions, yet these candidates chose to announce only to a select group of voters — those with the letter “R” next to their names.

We suspect most moderates in San Luis Obispo County — be they Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, or those without party affiliation — are sickened by how divisive politics have become in San Luis Obispo County.

But instead of reaching out and trying to improve relations, the Republican Party leadership in San Luis Obispo County continues to drive a wedge between conservatives and everyone else.

Even the nonpartisan League of Women Voters has been a target ; it’s been accused of supporting a liberal agenda because it takes positions aimed at protecting voting rights.

Republican Party leaders now treat The Tribune as an enemy and urge their members to donate to Cal Coast News “to offset the partisan propaganda of The Tribune.”

We should not have to say this, but The Tribune is not the enemy.

We have, in fact, endorsed Republican candidates in the past — in 2020 we supported Supervisor John Peschong and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham — based in part on their convincing participation in our Editorial Board meetings with candidates. And we will happily endorse responsible, inclusive Republicans in the future, despite the party’s efforts to discredit us.

Our opinion pages remain open to writers with a range of viewpoints; Peschong and former Republican Rep. Andrea Seastrand are among our former columnists.

And finally, our doors are open (virtually, since we’re still in work-from-home mode) to those who request a meeting.

Lynn Compton, Bruce Jones and Stacy Korsgaden, if you change your minds and want to talk, let us know. We’re willing if you are.