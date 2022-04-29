ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Oswego Police Department holding free shredding event

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oswego Police Department will host a free paper shredding event on Saturday, May 7 from nine to one, or whenever the shred trucks...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Oswego police release photos of men who may be connected to disappearance of missing man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Oswego have released surveillance pictures of two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 22-year-old man. Eddie Gardner has been missing for two months, and his mother has been pushing police to investigate.The pictures are not very clear; they are actually quite blurry. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, these images are all investigators have to go on to find out answers in Gardner's missing persons case.the men were in a rented 2021 white Dodge Charger that were last seen in at 120th and Halsted streets in the West Pullman...
OSWEGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oswego, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Police#The Oswego Public Works
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after retail theft at Oakbrook Center Mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police arrested a man at the Oakbrook Center Mall Tuesday night, following a retail theft that had officers swarming. Police said the man was involved in a "property crime" at the mall. Further specifics were not immediately learned. This is just the latest incident at the high-end mall. On Dec. 23, the mall was locked down after a shooting that wounded four people. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. that evening and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said. One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot "three to four times," Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night. Three other people were also shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said. Two men – Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32 – were charged in the December shooting. Meanwhile, a family was robbed this past Sunday outside the Nieman Marcus store at the mall.
OAK BROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy