ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode

ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency defines environmental justice as "the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Our America#Amazon Fire Tv#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Environment
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Shine My Crown

Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Animated Series Amid Cutbacks

Streaming platform Netflix has scrapped plans to move forward with Meghan Markle’s family animated series “Pearl.”. Archewell Productions, the company formed by Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced last year that Markle would be executive producing the series, which centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy