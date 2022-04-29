Photos: Hail reported throughout Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received some reports of large hail on Friday from a severe storm that moved through Kansas, and viewers have been sending in their photos.More severe storms possible late Friday
KSN Storm Track 3 continues to follow the potential for severe storms late Friday. Click here to see the latest forecast.
Hail reports
Friday – 3:47 p.m.
- 12 S Ness City: Quarter-sized hail
Friday – 5:10 a.m.
- Dexter: Quarter-sized hail
Friday – 3:37 a.m.
- 2 N Derby: Penny-sized hail
- Oxford: Marble-sized hail
Friday – 3:07 a.m.
- Andale: Egg-sized hail
Friday – 12:11 a.m.
- 2 SW Holbrooke (Furnas County): Golf ball-sized hail
- Cambridge (Furnas County): Egg-sized hail
Thursday – 11:58 p.m.
- 3 SW Holbrook (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail
- Edison (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail
Thursday – 9:28 p.m.
- 8 E of Prairie View (Phillps County): Up to 2-inch hail
Thursday – 8:53 p.m.
- 3 E Woodruff (Phillips County): Up to golf ball-sized hail
- 6 NW Agra (Phillips County): Golf ball-sized hail
Thursday – 8:42 p.m.
- 3 NE of Prairie View (Phillips County): Up to quarter-sized hail
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
