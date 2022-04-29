Photos: Hail reported throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received some reports of large hail on Friday from a severe storm that moved through Kansas, and viewers have been sending in their photos.

Hail that fell in Abilene Friday evening (Courtesy: Hailey Devine)

Hail that fell in Clearwater Friday evening (Courtesy: Jessica Wile)

Hail that fell in Osborne early Friday (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)

KSN Storm Track 3 continues to follow the potential for severe storms late Friday.

Hail reports

Friday – 3:47 p.m.

12 S Ness City: Quarter-sized hail

Friday – 5:10 a.m.

Dexter: Quarter-sized hail

Friday – 3:37 a.m.

2 N Derby: Penny-sized hail

Oxford: Marble-sized hail

Friday – 3:07 a.m.

Andale: Egg-sized hail

Andale hail from Friday morning (Courtesy: Pam Hawkins)

Friday – 12:11 a.m.

2 SW Holbrooke (Furnas County): Golf ball-sized hail

Cambridge (Furnas County): Egg-sized hail

Thursday – 11:58 p.m.

3 SW Holbrook (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail

Edison (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail

Thursday – 9:28 p.m.

8 E of Prairie View (Phillps County): Up to 2-inch hail

Phillips County hail (Courtesy: Phillips County Sheriff’s Office)

Thursday – 8:53 p.m.

3 E Woodruff (Phillips County): Up to golf ball-sized hail

6 NW Agra (Phillips County): Golf ball-sized hail

Thursday – 8:42 p.m.

3 NE of Prairie View (Phillips County): Up to quarter-sized hail

