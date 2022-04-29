ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Photos: Hail reported throughout Kansas

By Ryan Newton, Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received some reports of large hail on Friday from a severe storm that moved through Kansas, and viewers have been sending in their photos.

More severe storms possible late Friday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmxKP_0fO0hMri00
    Hail that fell in Abilene Friday evening (Courtesy: Hailey Devine)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1bd2_0fO0hMri00
    Hail that fell in Clearwater Friday evening (Courtesy: Jessica Wile)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u78Cc_0fO0hMri00
    Hail that fell in Osborne early Friday (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x94zS_0fO0hMri00
    Hail that fell in Osborne early Friday (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuNtP_0fO0hMri00
    Hail that fell in Osborne early Friday (Courtesy: Sasha Schultze)

KSN Storm Track 3 continues to follow the potential for severe storms late Friday. Click here to see the latest forecast.

Hail reports

Friday – 3:47 p.m.

  • 12 S Ness City: Quarter-sized hail

Friday – 5:10 a.m.

  • Dexter: Quarter-sized hail

Friday – 3:37 a.m.

  • 2 N Derby: Penny-sized hail
  • Oxford: Marble-sized hail

Friday – 3:07 a.m.

  • Andale: Egg-sized hail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgGYc_0fO0hMri00
    Andale hail from Friday morning (Courtesy: Pam Hawkins)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNjei_0fO0hMri00
    Andale hail from Friday morning (Courtesy: Pam Hawkins)

Friday – 12:11 a.m.

  • 2 SW Holbrooke (Furnas County): Golf ball-sized hail
  • Cambridge (Furnas County): Egg-sized hail

Thursday – 11:58 p.m.

  • 3 SW Holbrook (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail
  • Edison (Furnas County): Half-dollar-sized hail

Thursday – 9:28 p.m.

  • 8 E of Prairie View (Phillps County): Up to 2-inch hail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsuXq_0fO0hMri00
Phillips County hail (Courtesy: Phillips County Sheriff’s Office)

Thursday – 8:53 p.m.

  • 3 E Woodruff (Phillips County): Up to golf ball-sized hail
  • 6 NW Agra (Phillips County): Golf ball-sized hail

Thursday – 8:42 p.m.

  • 3 NE of Prairie View (Phillips County): Up to quarter-sized hail

