Boston, MA

BPD asks for public help in finding missing 14-year-old

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Janiya Williams was last seen Thursday morning.

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a 14-year-old girl.

Janiya Williams was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. in the area of 23 Emerald Court. Police say she may be in the area of South Boston.

BPD said she was missing “with complications,” but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact 911 or District D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619.

Comments / 0

