Fayetteville, AR

No. 5 Arkansas Set to Host Ole Miss

By Otis Kirk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — No. 5 Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss for three games this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) and Ole Miss (23-17, 6-12) are on opposite ends of the standings in the SEC West, but Dave Van Horn said you can throw out the records when these...

Wind Surge win Friday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge extended their extra inning record to 3-1 after defeating the Arkansas Travelers 3-1 in ten innings and winning their third consecutive game Friday. The Wind Surge scored two tenth inning runs without the benefit of a hit. The Surge took advantage of...
Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
Arkansas: SEC champs for a second straight year

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.
Eric Musselman reveals Arkansas heavily recruited MarJon Beauchamp

Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday revealed the program was heavily involved in the recruitment of former four-star prospect MarJon Beauchamp. Musselman made the revelation on Twitter after Beauchamp posted a photo of himself wearing a Razorbacks shirt. He reminisced a bit about what could have been had Beauchamp committed to the program prior to their run to the Elite Eight this year.
Arkansas Softball uses long ball to defeat South Carolina

It was business as usual for the “Bogle Bombers” on Saturday. The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (38-8, 16-4 SEC) defeated South Carolina (25-26, 2-18 SEC) by scoring all of their runs via the longball, en route to an 8-4 victory to claim the series at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks went down in order in the first inning but bounced back in their next frame to grab the early lead. Danielle Gibson led off the inning by crushing the second pitch of the at-bat into the crowded berm in right field to give Arkansas the 1-0 lead. Everybody dances when Gibby goes...
WATCH: DVH, players break down series win over Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home series winning streak […]
Former Hogs wide receiver taken in sixth round by Browns

Many Arkansas faithful proclaim “Once a Razorback, Always a Razorback.” Wide receiver Mike Woods spent three seasons playing football at Arkansas. For his final season in college football, Woods was at Oklahoma. In his senior year, he caught 35 passes for 400 yards. The three years at Arkansas yielded 73 grabs for more 1,000 yards. All of it was enough for the NFL to take a chance on him. Woods went in the sixth round to the Cleveland Browns. He was the second wide receiver the Browns selected in the draft after they chose David Bell from Purdue in Round 3. Woods will join former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Mayfield isn’t likely to be the starter in 2022, however, and has requested a trade. DeShaun Watson is expected to be the No. 1.
