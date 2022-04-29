New documentary chronicles life of freeride motocross athlete

Tyler Bereman. Courtesy photo.

Documentary released by 805 Beer, available on YouTube

– 805 Beer has released “The House That Built Me”—a feature-length documentary about the life and journey of X-Games champion and professional freeride motocross athlete Tyler Bereman. “The House That Built Me: The Tyler Bereman Story” is now available on YouTube.

“We were compelled by Tyler’s story and passion for his sport,” said Dustin Hinz, chief marketing officer at Firestone Walker Brewing Company. “It was an honor to capture it all on film. He may be an iconic figure in motocross, but he pays homage to his roots and the people that got him there. His authentic values and ethos are another reason why we’re so proud of him and our longstanding partnership.”

Bereman is a former supercross racer turned freerider and is renowned as one of the world’s top freeride motocross athletes. His competitive record includes 10 X-Games medals, including a gold medal at the X-Games, Minneapolis in 2019. Bereman is also the mind behind “Imagination,” a freeride dream event that he created with Red Bull featuring a star-studded lineup of riders.

In addition to showing how Bereman’s father and grandfather encouraged him to chase his dreams and ascend to the top of his sport, “The House That Built Me” explores the resurgence of the freeriding phenomenon through interviews with other motocross legends such as Robbie Maddison and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg.

“If you’re creating content, it lives forever, and that’s why we’re doing what we do,” Bereman says in the film. “We’re creating something timeless.”

The film also documents how Bereman honed his riding skills while growing up as a “local boy” in the small town of Templeton on California’s Central Coast.

Bereman is one of 805’s “Authenticos”—a band of ambassadors who “embody the culture and values of 805 Beer.” “The House That Built Me” is supported by a marketing campaign that includes a giveaway of a brand-new KTM 250 SXF bike with an aftermarket FMF pipe, a Bereman custom graphic pack and more.

“Working with 805 Beer to tell my story was a no-brainer—the beer emulates the California lifestyle that I know so well from my home on the Central Coast,” Bereman said. “I knew 805 would shine a light not only on my story, but on my father’s and grandfather’s stories as well, and how they have shaped my life.”