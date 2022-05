Every year we’re surprised by a couple of undrafted players who end up contributing to the Chiefs. Here’s our rundown of this year’s signings. Every year, the Kansas City Chiefs land a list of several players following the draft with signing bonuses and hopes of making their NFL hopes come true following the NFL’s annual first-year player draft. Whether they’re called rookie free agents or priority free agents or undrafted free agents, the definition is the same for prospects who were passed over by all 32 teams in the seven-round event.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO