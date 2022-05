Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took advantage of textbook spring weather to tour the backroads and trails of Coweta County last weekend. Over 500 cyclists ranging in ages from 3 to 81 years old from 11 different states participated in events like the “Tour of Coweta” ride and “Rockin in a Squirrel World” mountain bike race at Brown’s Mill.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO