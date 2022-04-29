ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Four teenagers indicted in carjacking that killed 73-year-old woman, whose arm was severed after she got entangled in seat belt

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0fO0eu2l00

Four teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and will be tried as adults in connection with a March carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead with a severed arm, District Attorney Jason Williams said Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls were arrested soon after the March 21 carjacking. Police said at the time that Linda Frickey died after she become entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle.

The mid-afternoon carjacking happened as neighbors in New Orleans’ Mid City neighborhood looked on helplessly.

Bond for the teens was set at $1 million each, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Williams had campaigned on a reform platform that included not charging juveniles as adults. But he has made exceptions since taking office in cases involving high-profile violent crimes.

Conviction on a second-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

“While I completely believe in handling juvenile matters in the juvenile system to ensure developmentally appropriate adjudication of young people, the juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate to ensure that these young people are appropriately held accountable for taking a life,” Williams said in a news release. “Earlier this month, I personally met with the Frickey family and heard the hurt and pain in their voices; it always shakes me to my core to meet with families of deceased relatives who lost their lives to senseless violence in our city.”

Comments / 11

AP_000368.2c053dcd446749a39291833de3630d19.0659
3d ago

Keep being soft on these criminals and it will never stop. Toughen up the punishment. Try them as adults. Make examples out of them.

Reply
17
Jesus Is Lord
3d ago

It’s sad that it took a white lady to be carjacked and killed for the prosecutors to rise up and render due justice for her murder. I always said, When it start happening to their own, the laws will start changing! May the Lord give the deceased family peace, and they don’t give into racism… My condolences goes out to the family of these kids, also.

Reply(3)
18
Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Carjackers#Senseless Violence#Sentencing#Violent Crime
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Officers Cleared by Grand Jury After Shooting 3-Month-Old Baby and Father amid Police Pursuit

Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a father and his 3-month-old baby were found to have not committed a crime by a Mississippi grand jury. Last year, Eric Smith and his infant son, La'Mello Parker, were killed after officers were led on a car chase in the state that eventually led to a shootout, per WAFB. During the occurrence, Smith, 30, shot at authorities before they fired back, fatally shooting the father and his son.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
79K+
Followers
6K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy