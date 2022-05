WEST BARNSTABLE — Firefighters battled a brush fire along a section of Route 6 westbound on Sunday afternoon. A call came in at 12:40 p.m. about smoke between old exits four and five, according to Fire Lt. Curtis Cottrell. An engine was sent to the area where crews found a fire visible from the highway. Most of the West Barnstable trucks worked from there to contain it.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO