Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Strikes for 25 in Game 6

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Maxey totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 44 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Breaking: Sixers Make A Decision On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a decision on Joel Embiid for the start of the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is reportedly dealing with a thumb injury and an orbital fracture. He will miss at least Game 1 and Game 2 of the second round. “Joel Embiid won’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler Laments That Heat Will Face Sixers Without Joel Embiid: "We Want To Go Up Against Them At Full Strength And Prove That We Can Hang With Anybody And We Can Beat Anybody."

The Philadelphia 76ers received terrible news on Friday night, as it was announced that Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering a right orbital fracture and mild concussion during Game 6 of the Sixers-Raptors first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. This obviously didn't sit well with Sixers Nation, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for at least two games

Embiid (orbital) won't travel with the team for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there's optimism he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Embiid remains in concussion protocol and will see a doctor this week to have his orbital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely

The Miami Heat have received a break when it was announced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a orbital fracture in his right eye. The Heat-Sixers begins Monday in Miami. “Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto," the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

A great opportunity awaits for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Not only will he be taking on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but he will likely be matched up with the best player on the Miami Heat. Harris and Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who were once teammates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sixers' Charles Bassey Gets Healthy After Joel Embiid Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers had a question mark at the big man position going into the playoffs. As the Sixers held a quiet competition behind Joel Embiid throughout the final stretch of the 2021-2022 regular season, Doc Rivers favored the veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap. Jordan and Millsap's struggles eventually...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
