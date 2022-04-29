ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Home, vehicles declared total loss after fire in Monroe County

By Jimmie Kaska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF SCOTT (MONROE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and a home and two vehicles are declared a total loss after a fire Wednesday evening in rural northeastern Monroe County. The Town of Lincoln Fire Department said crews responded to a...

Bring Me The News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

A Minnesota man involved in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin last week has died, according to a press release issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Mark Rice, 67, of Isanti, was driving an ATV eastbound on 168th Ave. near 80th St. in Apple River, Wisconsin last Thursday, April 21,, when he "veered into the ditch" before his vehicle rolled.
ISANTI, MN
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse restaurant heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is heavily damaged after a fire Thursday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department was called to the India Curry House on 4th Street around 4:15 AM. The initial report from Battalion Chief Jeff Schott is that the fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant, but the exact cause is under investigation.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three injured, two hospitalized in porch collapse at Mifflin Street home

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews are responding after a porch collapsed Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the collapse was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mifflin Street. ﻿ Three people were injured in the collapse and two people were hospitalized, Madison police said. Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials did not know...
MADISON, WI
Monroe County, WI
Accidents
City
Tomah, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Monroe County, WI
Monroe County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman suspected of OWI accused of fleeing deputies at nearly 100mph

TOWN OF BELIVIDERE (BUFFALO COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after deputies say she fled from them Friday night at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. 33-year-old Tracy Danielson of Alma was arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle after being stopped on Highway 35 in the Town of Belvidere in Buffalo County at 9:31 p.m. Friday night.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Allegedly Setting Blaine House On Fire

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly setting a Blaine home on fire. Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that officers responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 10700 block of Lincoln Street on a report of a house fire. Several witnesses told officers that they saw someone walking around the house before the flames erupted. Investigators say that one witness described seeing the suspect throw something through a rear basement window and hearing glass break. Another said they say a jug of some sort on the window sill just before flames sparked up inside the house. One of the witnesses tried to chase the suspect as they called 911. When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and quickly took the suspect into custody. He was booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson. Twenty-three-year-old Michael Bourgeois, of Blaine, now faces two felony counts of first-degree arson. No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and police say that no injuries were reported. It’s unclear how much damage the home sustained.
BLAINE, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - Wisconsin authorities have officially declared the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl who went missing from Chippewa Falls, a homicide. The designation comes as no surprise with a suspect already charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin’s equivalent of murder, but officials also released details about how she had been attacked.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN

