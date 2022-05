Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that she had just signed a new deal with the UFC. The former champion makes a shocking confession about how she does business. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most famous UFC stalwarts and she doesn’t want to change one bit of it. Ahead of her highly-anticipated rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275, Jedrzejczyk officially sealed her future with the UFC by singing a fresh set of terms with the company.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO