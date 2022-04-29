Knudson’s hat trick leads Hartford past West Bend

Angelynn Kay Stemberg, nee Schoofs, a devoted and deeply cherished wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, departed from this world to a loving peaceful realm. Angie, as most knew her, had courageously battled cancer for nine years. Her patience, good humor and fortitude amidst such trials is impossible to estimate for all who knew her. To our deep sorrow Angie slipped away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was born May 22, 1973, in West Bend and was a 1991 graduate of Kewaskum High School where her musical and theatrical talents had already shined brightly. Soon after Angie began establishing herself as a professional theatrical performer, it brought her to many venues including Silver Dollar City, in Branson, MO, and most of the Equity theaters in the greater Chicago area. Some of her favorite roles were Marty in “Grease,” and Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.” This journey also led to national musical tours, commercial work, costume design and roles as director and choreographer. More locally she had performed at Barefoot Bay in Elkhart Lake and the Peninsula Players in Door County, which included the plays “Chicago” and “Cabaret.” Following over 20 years as an actor and performer she had begun a successful career as a real estate staging designer. Her dedication and attention to detail were always evident in her pursuits, private and professional.

