West Bend, WI

Knudson’s hat trick leads Hartford past West Bend

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BEND – With a challenging schedule behind it and an underrated opponent in front of it, there was no way the Hartford girls soccer team was going to take a victory over the West Bend co-op for granted Thursday night. And the Orioles didn’t, as senior Kailyn...

www.gmtoday.com

WausauPilot

D.C. Everest boys tennis edges Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won three singles matches without losing a game, and added a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis dual Thursday at Lincoln High School. D.C. Everest is now 2-0 and Wisconsin Rapids falls...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auburn Woods opens new space in downtown West Bend boutique

WEST BEND — Auburn Woods reopened on Thursday after moving into a new space on the second floor of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds. “I was in a smaller area down below and I only had about 50 square feet,” said Auburn Woods owner Linda Popa. “We make soaps, candles, honey and syrup.”
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marshall Eng Lambie

Marshall Eng Lambie, affectionately known as “Marsh,” 80, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021, after a courageous fight with multiple sclerosis. Marshall was born March 26, 1941, in Lorain, Ohio, to Ethel and John Lambie and had one sibling, William (deceased). He attended high school in Amherst, Ohio, where he was a star athlete earning letters in five different sports. After graduating in 1959, Marsh attended the University of Iowa, before being drafted by the Army where he served as a radio repairman from 1963-1965. Marsh was an anhydrous ammonia refrigeration engineer and it was this skill that brought the family to Wisconsin in 1978 from Cleveland, Ohio.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Paul D. Albrecht

Paul D. Albrecht, age 39, of Hartford passed away within the love and comfort of his family, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee after a 3-plus-year battle with heart failure. Paul was born April 11, 1982 in Hartford to Jean A. (nee...
HARTFORD, WI
West Bend, WI
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Angelynn Stemberg nee Schoofs

Angelynn Kay Stemberg, nee Schoofs, a devoted and deeply cherished wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, departed from this world to a loving peaceful realm. Angie, as most knew her, had courageously battled cancer for nine years. Her patience, good humor and fortitude amidst such trials is impossible to estimate for all who knew her. To our deep sorrow Angie slipped away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was born May 22, 1973, in West Bend and was a 1991 graduate of Kewaskum High School where her musical and theatrical talents had already shined brightly. Soon after Angie began establishing herself as a professional theatrical performer, it brought her to many venues including Silver Dollar City, in Branson, MO, and most of the Equity theaters in the greater Chicago area. Some of her favorite roles were Marty in “Grease,” and Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.” This journey also led to national musical tours, commercial work, costume design and roles as director and choreographer. More locally she had performed at Barefoot Bay in Elkhart Lake and the Peninsula Players in Door County, which included the plays “Chicago” and “Cabaret.” Following over 20 years as an actor and performer she had begun a successful career as a real estate staging designer. Her dedication and attention to detail were always evident in her pursuits, private and professional.
CHICAGO, IL
WDIO-TV

Duluth Wolf Pack girls lacrosse collects win, Stealth boys fall

The Proctor/Hermantown boy's lacrosse team was against Roseville on Saturday. While the Duluth Wolf Pack girl's lacrosse team faced St. Paul Central. The Stealth would be down by two goals early in their game, before Dane Callaway would take over. He would score two goals back-to-back to tie the match.
DULUTH, MN
GazetteXtra

Verona rallies past Janesville Parker in Big Eight softball

JANESVILLE The Janesville Parker softball team lost for just the second time this season on Friday. Verona rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Parker (6-2 overall, 5-2 Big Eight) lost despite an outstanding effort in...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Offense lifts Spartans over Grafton

GRAFTON — The only thing better than a four-run rally is a pair of them, and the West Bend West baseball team used that offensive production Friday to earn an 8-3 victory over Grafton at 9th Ave. Field during a North Shore Conference game. “It seems like all year...
GRAFTON, WI

